Video report by Jennifer Cordingley

A woman from Hawick has raised thousands of pounds to help fund Covid-19 vaccinations in developing countries.

After getting her vaccine the day after her 70th birthday, Ruth Murray from Hawick wanted to do something to help others who may have less chance of getting the jab.

She started with a much smaller target in mind but says she has been blown away by the generosity of her community

She told ITV Border: "The idea popped into my head that we are so fortunate that our vaccines are all free. I can afford to pay for mine, let's donate it and give it to someone in a less affluent country so that get the vaccine quicker."

More than 20 million people have now had their vaccine across the UK. Credit: ITV News

Ruth turned to COVAX, a vaccine sharing scheme, run by the World Health Organisation to provide free inoculations to poorer countries.

For her, one donation wasn't enough. She started a crowdfunding campaign with £500 as her target. But that number grew and grew. She's now raised more than £4,000, with donations coming from as far as Australia and the states.

More than 20 million people in the UK have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, leading the rest of Europe on total vaccinations.

The World health organisation has warned that the unequal distribution of jabs between rich and poor countries will prolong the pandemic, they want to see an equal distribution of vaccines globally.

We're all in this together. If we can hurry up getting on top of this vaccine by donating to other people then at the end of the day we're helping ourselves too. Ruth Murray

Ruth has been so impressed by the response she is raising her target yet again, in the hopes that her hard work will give people living in poorer countries better access to the vaccine.