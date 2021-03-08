Tributes paid to Lord Lieutenant of the Stewartry of Kirkcudbright

Tributes have been paid to the Lord-Lieutenant of the Stewartry of Kirkcudbright.

Dumfries and Galloway Council announced the death of Patsy Gilroy on social media. A statement said the news was met with 'great sadness' across the region.

Council leader Dr Elaine Murray said: "I offer my sincere condolences to Pasty's family, and the community of all of Dumfries and Galloway.

"Patsy was a tremendous public servant, serving first as a councillor from 1999 to 2018, and as Lord Lieutenant of the Stewartry of Kirkcudbright from 2018."

Rob Davidson, the depute leader of the council, said: "I have fond memories of Patsy as a friend, a fellow councillor, and as the first female convener of our council from 2007 to 2012."