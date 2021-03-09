Video report by Tim Backshall

A lorry driver from Dumfriesshire has been speaking of the six days he spent in custody in the Netherlands, after illegal immigrants were found in the back of his vehicle.

John Warbeck, who lives near Canonbie, says he had no idea they were there and has now been released without charge.

His MP, David Mundell, is asking the British Foreign Secretary to investigate why he wasn't allowed contact with his family after the first few days in the cells or access to consular officials.

Mr. Warbeck had set off from Glasgow to take packaging supplies to Germany and had to stop overnight at the French port of Dunkirk. It's there he believes the migrants broke into his lorry, thinking he was heading towards the UK.

Instead he continued his journey east towards Duisburg but was stopped near the Dutch city of Eindhoven after the people onboard phoned for help, fearing they were running out of air.

"I just thought it was a normal, standard check of an HGV," says Mr. Warbeck. "It was only when I got stopped in the services that I could hear banging from the trailer of the wagon and I realised at that point that there had been people hiding in the wagon."

He spent nearly a week in custody, first in Dutch police cells and then a prison. For the first two days he was allowed to speak to his family back home near Canonbie, but then things changed for the worse.

"I got a visit from Border Police in the cells to tell me they were placing me under heavy restrictions. I could only speak with a lawyer. I had no right to phone home. I hadn't to watch TV or speak to anyone else, only my Dutch lawyer. That concerned me greatly and I couldn't understand the reason for that."

Eventually he was released without charge but his MP, Conservative David Mundell, believes it leaves unanswered questions.

He said: "I have asked the Foreign Secretary if he will examine the circumstances of Mr. Warbeck's detention, find out why he wasn't allowed access to the British Embassy, why he was cut off from his family."

John is relieved to be home but wants to make sure others aren't treated in what he believes was a heavy-handed way.