Video report by Bruce McKenzie.

A foundation honouring a former Queen of the South footballer has released a new film focused on links between sportspeople and suicide.

Chris Mitchell took his own life at in 2016 at the age of 27 after retiring through injury. During his football career, he played for Falkirk, Bradford City, and Clyde.

The charity set up by his family and girlfriend has now helped to make sure every club in Scotland has a mental health first aider.

The video, Mitch: What Happened Next?, looks at how Mitchell’s death has led to an increased focus on mental health in Scottish football.

Phillip Mitchell. Credit: Graeme Alexander

His dad Philip Mitchell, co-founding trustee, said: “We want to prevent other families from having to go through the pain that we've been through in recent years.

"No one should have to experience the loss of a loved one to suicide. “The Mental Health First Aid Training programme has been an enormous success, with over 600 people trained. This is at all levels in the SPFL, Women’s football, and the grassroots game.

"Things are changing in the conversation around mental health, and there is no going back.”