In the second installment of our International Women's Day series, we speak to NHS health worker Hannah Hinkley who shines a light on the vital work of district nurses during the pandemic.

When coronavirus hit the region, Hannah, a district nurse team lead at Keswick and Solway ICC, decided to end her maternity leave early to help on the frontline.

She said: "I could see what my colleagues were having to deal with and how quickly things were escalating.

"Colleagues at work have become our own family and friends and has become my own particular inspiration.

"They've worked and carried on working throughout this pandemic and have seen their own personal losses and also losses in work with patients and colleagues."

Credit: ITV News

A district nurse is someone who looks after someone predominately in their own home, Hannah explains. She describes the profession as one not many people know about.

Despite the difficulties of the pandemic, she says it's changed how her team works for the better.

"It's made us, particularly in the community, think a little bit differently," she said. "We are thinking more outside the box about how we can care about our patients and how we can wrap everything around our patients to make sure they're safe at home.

"For many of our patients, a district nurse going into their homes has been their families for them throughout this pandemic. The nurses role is something I can be proud of."

To marking International Women's Day, throughout this week ITV Border will bring you the stories of five inspirational women from Cumbria and southern Scotland.

We hear from activists tackling racism in Cumbria, nurses working on the coronavirus frontline, and volunteers who have dedicated their lives to helping others.