On Tuesday's programme - Scotland's next tentative steps out of lockdown as restrictions on outdoor meetings are eased.

We have the details of the First Minister's statement and Peter MacMahon speaks to the public health expert Professor Linda Bauld on the country's slow journey back to something like normality.

Also on the programme - MSPs approve the Finance Secretary's tax and spending plans but where does that leave local government? We'll hear from Dumfries and Galloway councillor and COSLA spokesperson Gail Macgregor.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the south of Scotland on social media: