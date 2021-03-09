Restrictions on outdoor meetings eased in Scotland from Friday

Video report by Matty Sutton.

Up to four adults from two different households will be able to meet outdoors in Scotland from Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

Restrictions on young people will also be eased. Four people aged between 12-17 from different households will be able to meet.

Outdoor non-contact sports and organised group exercise will also be permitted for all adults in groups of up to 15.

Credit: PA

Communal worship will be allowed to restart from March 26, with a limit of 50 people.

The First Minister said a falling number of coronavirus cases and the success of the vaccination rollout had allowed restrictions to be loosened.

During the statement in Holyrood, Sturgeon said almost 40% of Scotland's adult population has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Scotland's First Minster Nicola Sturgeon. Credit: Scottish Parliament TV

Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs on Tuesday: "If the data allows us to relax more restrictions more quickly than we have previously indicated, we will not hesitate to do so.

"I'm well aware of just how difficult continued restrictions are - and I know that they get harder rather than easier to bear, as time goes on.

"I also know - because I feel this too - that the progress on vaccination makes us even more impatient to reach the end of this ordeal as quickly as possible.

"But I am certain that easing restrictions too quickly would be a mistake that we would regret."

