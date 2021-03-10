Former Kendal Town footballer George Melling opens up about his battle with MND

Watch Ryan Dollard's report

A former Kendal Town footballer has become the latest sportsman to open up about his battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

36-year-old George Melling was diagnosed with the condition in January and is joining the likes of former Scotland rugby player Doddie Weir in trying to raise awareness and money for research.

Well, before I got diagnosed I was looking up to those people anyway because they are inspirational. But to be part of it is like being part of a team again. You know what I mean? The more awareness we can raise between us all the better. George Melling

To date the My Name's Doddie Foundation has raised more than £1m for research and George has got a range of his own fundraising activities planned.

We have got a bike ride to all my former football clubs. We've got the Three Peaks with all my old mates. We've got people doing Lands End to John O'Groats on their virtual bikes. We've got people jumping out of planes, it's not my cup of tea but, you know. George Melling

Former team mates and friends from his days at Parkside Road are keen to help, and are hoping to put on more events once Covid restrictions begin to ease.

They have a message for George, and say his fundraising efforts are "an inspiration."