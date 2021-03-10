Meet the Cockermouth chemist swapping his shop for a pub to give out vaccine

Independent pharmacies are being brought in by the NHS to help administer the Covid-19 vaccine.

As the UK government looks to have most of the population inoculated by the middle of the year, they are increasing the number places offering the jab - if they have a premises large enough.

Nat Mitchell from Allison's Chemist in Cockermouth is swapping his shop for a nearby pub to take part in the rollout.

The space has the ability to administer 400 vaccines a week and has been given the go ahead by the NHS.

It was amazing, it was brilliant, my whole team has been really keen for us to do it and so have our patients so to finally get the go ahead was really really pleasing. Nat Mitchell, pharmacist

Nat hopes his patients will be reassured as they will know the team and says his staff want to play their part to protect the community.

We've had a really tough year and we have worked really hard throughout the pandemic. We stayed open, put on extra shifts, extra deliveries and we just wanted to be part of the positive part of pandemic and help to try and bring our community out of this. Nat Mitchell, pharmacist

Nat's team is asking for volunteers to come forward to help with greeting and marshalling, with the site set to open from 22 March.