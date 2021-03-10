No Smoking Day: mental health could improve six weeks after quitting

New research shows giving up cigarettes can improve mental wellbeing after just six weeks.

The findings come as health experts urge people to kick the habit this No Smoking Day, March 10.

The day raises awareness of the harm it can have on your whole body.

3,500 hospital admissions in Cumbria every year are due to the effects of smoking

1 in 7 people in Cumbria are estimated to smoke

Liz McDonald, who is the Stop Smoking Advisor at the Cumberland Infirmary, says smokers are also more likely to suffer serious effects from Covid.

Smokers have an increased risk of respiratory infections and sometimes serious respiratory infections so they're obviously more at risk for Covid so it would be an ideal time for them to quit. Liz McDonald, Stop Smoking Advisor, Cumberland Infirmary

It comes as a major review from Cochrane reassures smokers who want to stop that quitting for at least six weeks may improve their mental wellbeing, by reducing anxiety, depression and stress.

People's social relationships are unlikely to suffer if they stop smoking. The review found that people who stopped for at least 6 weeks experienced less depression, anxiety, and stress than people who continued to smoke. People who quit also experienced more positive feelings and better psychological wellbeing. Fresh

Smoking is the world's leading cause of preventable illness and death. One in every two people who smoke will die of a smoking-related disease unless they quit.

Saving money can also ease stress - someone smoking 10 a day is likely to be spending around £144 per month on tobacco.

Many smokers believe tobacco helps them with stress, but now we know that if you can quit for just six weeks, you can start to see an improvement not just in your physical health but feeling less stressed and anxious. Your best chance is if you get the right quitting aids and support to ease the cravings. Ailsa Rutter OBE, Director of Fresh