People aged 65 and over urged to get Covid vaccine in Dumfries and Galloway

People aged 65 and above in Dumfries and Galloway who are yet to receive their Covid-19 vaccine are being urged to get in touch via the national website and helpline.

It comes as the programme in the region quickens its pace as a result of increased availability of vaccine stocks.

Valerie White, Interim Director of Public Health said:

“Second dose vaccinations continue to be rolled out to front line health and social care staff, and very shortly will begin for those aged over 80 as we once again move through the cohorts in the order identified by the Scottish Government.

“It really is important that everyone takes up the opportunity of their second dose vaccination when it is offered. It provides extra training to the body’s own natural defences, and helps ensure the resulting protection is longer lasting.”

So far, a total of 64,412 first doses have been delivered in the area.

Although the public are being warned by Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care that the vaccinations do not guarantee full immunity, they provide a degree of protection and can lessen the severity of illness whilst bringing down rates of transmission.

It can take up to 21 days for a degree of immunity to develop.

Ms White added: “A great deal of work has been taking place to get the Covid-19 vaccinations rolled out in Dumfries and Galloway as quickly as possible.

“This vaccination provides toy with protection as an individual, but being surrounded by lots of people who have been vaccinated helps limit transmission – protecting the wider community as a whole.”

People in the area are being urged to still follow the FACTS guidance around wearing face coverings, hand hygiene and maintaining a physical distance and not visiting other people in their homes, self-isolating and getting tested if you have symptoms of coronavirus.