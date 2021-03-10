Representing Border: 10.03.21

On tonight's programme - the First Minister appears before Holyrood's COVID-19 Committee and tells MSPs when lockdown is lifted the restrictions could be eased across the whole country at the same time. The levels system might not be used until later when rural areas could see restrictions eased more quickly than elsewhere. Also tonight - a boost to cross border travel or a Westminster power grab? The row over the UK Government's transport plans for the south of Scotland and the Prime Minister's pet project of a fixed link to Ireland. We hear from the Scottish Transport Secretary Michael Matheson and Peter MacMahon speaks to Scottish Secretary Alister Jack.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the south of Scotland on social media: