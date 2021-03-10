Textiles artist from the Borders encourages people to 'make do and mend'

Watch Jennifer Cordingley's report

A textiles artist from the Borders is encouraging people to "make do and mend".

Flora Collingwood-Norris from Galashiels does visible-mending, instead of hiding the fault, she turns it into feature on the garment.

It's very difficult to do an invisible repair if you haven't been properly trained and if you don't have the right yarn, so creating something visible that really celebrates the flaw is more accessible, I think, and can turn something that you're a little bit ashamed of perhaps into something you want to show off. Flora Collingwood-Norris, textiles artist

As well as giving old clothes a new lease of life, Flora also hopes to change the way people think about fast fashion and garments being disposable.

We're becoming more aware that we have an issue with textile waste. We dispose of hundreds of thousands of tons every year of fashion which, even if you've sent your clothing to a charity shop, it doesn't mean that someone else isn't going to buy it in the UK, it could still end up in clothing landfill. Flora Collingwood-Norris, textiles artist

The textiles artist has been overwhelmed by people wanting their clothes visibly mended and has created kits so they can do it themselves from home.

Flora hopes that lockdown has repaired the way we think of clothes we already own and that just a few stitches could bring that old jumper or cardigan back to life.