Coniston slate masons goes from bust to boom during lockdown

A slate masons in Coniston that was on the verge of collapse last winter has turned its fortunes around.

Coniston Stonecraft works out of a copper mine building at the foot of Coniston Old Man.

A year ago the workshop went bust. When jobs were saved it started back up, three weeks before lockdown.

We were devastated. We shut down for 12 weeks. We only had two eggs and they were both in one basket. So we used to produce loads and loads of medals and trophies for fell runners and we had that market and we were very happy with it, and we more or less had it tied up, and last year there was no fell running whatsoever, so we didn't do a medal at all or a trophy. Brendan Donnelly, Coniston Stonecraft Managing Director

Managing Director Brendan Donnelly found sales. The business has had to diversify, and now has six months of work making lamp shade bases for an Essex company selling to America.

Coniston Stonecraft Managing Director Brendan Donnelly found new sales for the business. Credit: ITV Border

And then when we reopened we literally had like a waterfall of orders coming at us, so we have been busy ever since. Brendan Donnelly, Coniston Stonecraft Managing Director

The company has hired one apprentice Liam Cartmel-Walker, who is enjoying his new role.

Liam Cartmel-Walker is an apprentice stonemason. Credit: ITV Border

It's not your typical office but it's how they used to work back in the day and they still do now so it's... to be honest I think it's quite an achievement to work in a place like this you know not many people say they work in this sort of trade do they? So I never thought I'd be a stonemason myself but I'm really, really enjoying it. Liam Cartmel-Walker, apprentice stonemason

Brendan says they are now looking for another apprentice, to hand this heritage skill down to a new generation:

"We want to bring the young people in and give them those skills that have been on this mountain for ever and a day and we want to give them those skills. I see in four or five years' time Liam taking over from George; where George is teaching Liam I want Liam to be teaching the new apprentices so that they can learn all those skills. If you lose them they're gone forever from this region, and this region is a slate region and should always have that."