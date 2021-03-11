Covid cases drop by half in Cumbria

The number of new Covid infections in Cumbria dropped by 50% in the week ending 5 March, with 186 new cases detected.

It is the largest single week drop since the peak of infections earlier in the year.

The overall infection rate dropped to 37 per 100,000, compared to an England average of 61 per 100,000. They are now around levels last seen in September.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths registered has also dropped by over 50%, to 31 (up to week ending 26 February).

The number of tests conducted weekly continued to grow, up to 40,454, as Lateral Flow Testing becomes more widespread to schools and employers.

Figures just released show by 7 March more than 180,000 in the county had received their first dose of the vaccine.

Colin Cox, Cumbria’s Director of Public Health, says while the news is positive, people still need to follow the guidelines:

“These figures are really encouraging and show how effective the lockdown restrictions have been in driving down infections. We’re now at levels last seen in early autumn. The big change this week is pupils returning to school and we will be watching the data closely to see what impact this has.

“At the moment we’re on track in terms of the Government’s roadmap, but looking back to last year we know how quickly the situation could change if we do not stay on our guard and keep doing all the basic things – hands, face, space – to reduce spread. The big message is keep going, stick to the rules and we’ll get through this soon."