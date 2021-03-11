Family pay tribute to 'generous and selfless' woman who died in Carlisle crash

The family of a woman who died following a crash on 1 March on West Tower Street in Carlisle have paid tribute to a "generous and selfless" partner and mother.

Georgina Lands, 56, from Carlisle was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital following the incident but died on Monday (8 March). Her partner, 62-year-old Terence Abson, was also involved in the collision and pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have released the following statement:

“Gina was loving, wilful, and creative. A devoted partner to Terence, known as Terry, and a caring mother to Harley, as well as a wonderful sister and friend to many.

“She was a keen marathon runner in her younger days, before injury limited this ability, but she still remained active walking the dogs, working in the garden and growing her own vegetables. She was a helper at the Buddhist Centre, and loved being a part of the community. She was also an animal lover, previously training cats for shows.

“She was generous and selfless, always giving everything she could to help others.

“Gina is remembered fondly by her adored son Harley as a supportive, encouraging, and imaginative mum. She delighted in creating a world of bedtime stories, the characters of which are still loved to this day, and also organised treasure hunts for fun. She and her partner Terry were both excellent parents and wonderful friends to Harley.

“The family take comfort in the fact that they are now together again, as they were in life.”