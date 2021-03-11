North Cumbria hospital bosses: 'Last year most challenging we've faced'

Watch Matthew Taylor's report

Hospital bosses in North Cumbria say that the past 12 months have been the most challenging they have ever faced.

At the peak of the Covid crisis in January, 300 people were being treated at the Cumberland Infirmary and the West Cumberland Hospital.

We've done a huge amount of learning, there have been days where it has felt overwhelming and without the support of each other and the appreciation from our community and the public support we've had, that meant a lot. Georgia Wright, Deputy Chief Nurse, North Cumbria NHS Trust

2.75m pieces of PPE have been used during the pandemic by NHS staff in North Cumbria

2,390 people have died in the region from Covid, including five NHS workers from North Cumbria

At times, staff admit it has felt "overwhelming", but all their efforts have been praised by patients whose lives have been saved.

During the pandemic midwives helped to deliver 2,500 babies including these twins.

Both Sarah's twins were born with Covid after she developed the virus.

Both born with Covid, because their mum Sarah Curtis had also developed the disease, they had to be put into isolation as soon as they were born.

The staff were second to none, you can't fault any of the staff. It must have been scary for them to know the patients are positive and not knowing if the babies are going to be positive. The care is out of this world. Sarah Curtis

The situation has greatly improved, with figures showing there are currently less than 50 Covid patients in North Cumbria's hospitals.