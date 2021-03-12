Carlisle man releases cookbook of wife's recipes in her memory for hospice

A man whose wife died from cancer has bought out a book of some of her favourite recipes to raise money for the hospice that cared for her.

Jayne and David Hall from Carlisle started working on the book together after she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer last year, but he finished it after her death.

We got the main courses done together and as she became more poorly I was caring for 24/7, so the book was put to one side. On the 21 November she was taken to hospital and I was lucky enough to be allowed to be with Jayne during the final week of her life and I promised I would complete it and make her proud and I think I have done that. David Hall

Jayne was known as Auntie Jayne to her colleagues at United Utilities, where she would always bring in extra food for the apprentices.

Jayne Hall

Money raised will go to the Eden Valley Hospice and Jigsaw which looked after her mum and her niece in their final days.For a suggested donation of £3 you can pick up a copy of the cookbook in Crumbs in Dalston, Carrock Meats in Dalston, The Dalston Fryer and from Jill Glencross Independent Funeral Directors, Dalston. Alternatively, you can contact David directly by emailing dj1965hall@gmail.com.