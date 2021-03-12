Watch Bruce McKenzie's report

Queen of the South are looking to make it five wins in a row tomorrow when they welcome Alloa Athletic to Palmerston Park in the Scottish Championship.

A huge swing in fortunes has seen the club go from bottom of the table on Boxing Day to the play off zone.

Veteran defender Willie Gibson's role in that run has been recognised with him picking up the division's player of the month award.

36-year-old winger, come midfielder, then into right back, it's a bit unusual but I think the performances individually from myself have been good but I said the other day you only get these kinds of accolades if the team's doing well and I think it's more of a team award. Yes I pick it up but if the boys weren't helping me and around me and doing so well then I wouldn't have been. Willie Gibson

With home schooling his young sons, managing the reserve team and daily trips to train in Hamilton, life has been busy for the veteran in the last year.

The hard work is paying off - with Queens' remarkable bounce back from bottom of the league on Boxing Day.

It's given a lot of people something to build on and hope for the rest of the season and we're now in a position where we can possibly go and challenge at the right end of the table. Willie Gibson

The journeyman is fitter than ever, enjoying full-time football after several years in lower divisions.