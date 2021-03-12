Championship player of the month Willie Gibson on Queen of the South's remarkable run
Queen of the South are looking to make it five wins in a row tomorrow when they welcome Alloa Athletic to Palmerston Park in the Scottish Championship.
A huge swing in fortunes has seen the club go from bottom of the table on Boxing Day to the play off zone.
Veteran defender Willie Gibson's role in that run has been recognised with him picking up the division's player of the month award.
36-year-old winger, come midfielder, then into right back, it's a bit unusual but I think the performances individually from myself have been good but I said the other day you only get these kinds of accolades if the team's doing well and I think it's more of a team award. Yes I pick it up but if the boys weren't helping me and around me and doing so well then I wouldn't have been.
With home schooling his young sons, managing the reserve team and daily trips to train in Hamilton, life has been busy for the veteran in the last year.
The hard work is paying off - with Queens' remarkable bounce back from bottom of the league on Boxing Day.
It's given a lot of people something to build on and hope for the rest of the season and we're now in a position where we can possibly go and challenge at the right end of the table.
The journeyman is fitter than ever, enjoying full-time football after several years in lower divisions.
I think I appreciate it more. I knew myself I had the ability to continue playing at a high level but I knew myself my fitness levels weren't good enough and that sometimes comes down to the part time thing. But when lockdown hit us the first time it was just about getting into the best possible shape. As long as injuries stay away I hope to play for a few more years yet.