Cumbria's Red Shepherdess speaks out about harassment faced as female farmer

Cumbria's Hannah Jackson, also known as the Red Shepherdess, has written a book talking publicly for the first time about the harassment and online bullying she has faced as a female farmer.

Hannah has written a book about her experiences as a female farmer in Cumbria. Credit: ITV Border

The 28-year-old left a life in Liverpool for a rural sheep farm in Eden Valley, but the move has not been without challenges. A high profile on social media has led to some low times, as documented in her book.

I think people need to see the realities of what words can do to people and the actions it can have and the consequences it can have. I hope people read it and it makes them think twice before they say horrible things online about people and it makes them reflect a little bit. Hannah Jackson, the Red Shepherdess

Some of the online abuse Hannah received was from men within the farming community.

The move has not come without its challenges. Hannah is hoping to inspire others who are going through a crisis of confidence. Credit: ITV Border

In the end I let people get into my head. The spark, the spring in my step, it all just vanished. To the point where in the end I found myself break down behind the wall with my dog and I just didn't know where to go from there. Hannah Jackson, the Red Shepherdess

Hannah has managed to overcome the negativity and is now hoping her advice will help others who are experiencing a crisis of confidence.