Julie Chisholm has devoted her life to helping survivors of domestic abuse, and their children, in Dumfries and Galloway.

She works as the manager for Women's Aid, taking over from her late mother who inspired her after years of supporting thousands of people through the service.

Julie stresses that domestic abuse comes in all forms, she said: "I always remember the rhyme at school - 'sticks and stones may break your bones, but words will never hurt you.' God, working in this organisation you learn that names do hurt you.

"Name-calling and pulling you down on a constant day to day basis can destroy your soul.

"We need to get that message out there. It doesn't mean that you have to come through these doors physically harmed with black eyes and broken bones.

"Psychological trauma is harder to recover from and it's more difficult and challenging and have a knock-on effect on your day to day life."

Julie encourages all women who are feeling lonely, trapped or living in difficult circumstances to get in touch with the service.

"We're just a phone all way and that phone call could save your life"

Find out more about Women's Aid here.

To marking International Women's Day, throughout this week ITV Border will share the stories of five inspirational women from Cumbria and southern Scotland.

In this series we hear from activists tackling racism in Cumbria, nurses working on the coronavirus frontline and volunteers who have dedicated their lives to helping others.