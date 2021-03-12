Reports of poisonous plant washing up on St Bees beach

The Whitehaven Coastguard Rescue Team is warning dog owners to be vigilant following reports of potential Hemlock Water Dropwort roots washing up on St Bees beach.

People are urged not touch the plant, which is toxic to animals and humans.

Hemlock Water Dropwort is sometimes referred to as "Poisonous Parsnips" or "Dead Man’s Fingers" and can be common along the UK coastline.

Any findings are to be reported to Copeland Borough Council.

The council says it is possible that recent stormy weather and tidal surges may have unearthed and uprooted the plants, washing them ashore.

People are being advised to seek veterinary assistance if they think their dog has come into contact with or ingested the plant.