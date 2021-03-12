Investment in green industries could create thousands of jobs over the next 15 years as a county reaches net zero, according to new research.

Cumbria Action for Sustainability (CAfS) said 9,000 jobs could be created in the county for local people and a further 3,800 jobs in the longer term across sectors including transport, retrofitting, renewable heat, renewable electricity and waste.

The Zero Carbon Cumbria Partnership, which includes around 70 public, private and third-sector organisations, has adopted a net zero target year of 2037 for the county, which would require an 18% reduction in carbon emissions each year.

Karen Mitchell, chief executive of CAfS, said: "The potential for green jobs across all regions of Cumbria is substantial. High-quality, long-term and environmentally sustainable jobs could help the region recover from decades of neglect, exacerbated by the pandemic.

"But for Cumbria to realise this potential requires a steadfast commitment to the green industries and technologies of the future."