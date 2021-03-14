Carlisle golf course will become bee and butterfly 'oasis'

A former Carlisle golf course is to become the first urban bee and butterfly oasis in the North West of England.

The 17-hectare site, known as The Swifts, is set to be transformed over the next 12 months into a wildlife haven with wildflower meadows, species-rich wetland and native woodland, helping to boost populations of bees and butterflies.

Tanya St.Pierre, Get Cumbria Buzzing Project Manager, said: “This is fantastic news for Carlisle, for both its residents and its pollinating insects! This funding will make a huge difference, creating a real wildlife oasis in the heart of the city."

"It’s important because our wild pollinating insects are in trouble. More than half of UK bee, butterfly and moth species have declined in the past 50 years, and 30 species of bees face extinction.

"Over the last 75 years, we’ve lost so much of their habitat: 97% of our flower-rich meadows, 50% of our hedgerows, and 60% of flowering plants are in decline.

The Swifts site will help combat this loss in north west Cumbria, by restoring lost, species-rich meadows and woodlands. And it’s not only pollinators who will benefit, but local communities as well: we’ll all be able to enjoy the calm refuge of this wildlife haven in the middle of the busy city. Tanya St.Pierre, Get Cumbria Buzzing Project Manager

Cumbria Waste Management Environment Trust has supplied £80,000 to fund the project. Another £8,000 came from the Environment Agency.

The Swifts has been in the ownership of Carlisle City Council since the early 1930s and has been managed as a recreational area ever since.

Previously, the former flood meadows have been used for horse race meetings and served as an army camp, overflow hospital and munitions workers’ hostel.

The site even briefly played host to a factory producing chocolate!

Work has already begun to chop down trees that will be replaced with those that better attract wildlife. It's due to be completed by November 2021 and the site will remain open to the public.