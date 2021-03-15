Man arrested in Workington on suspicion of sexual offences

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity after information was reported by an online child sexual exploitation activist group.

A 39-year-old man, has been arrested in the Belle Isle Street area of Workington. The man, who has no known, fixed address, has been arrested suspicion of sexual offences.

Police were called to the incident at 3:46pm on Monday 15th March.

Officers are aware of a video posted online by an online child sexual exploitation activist group, and would like to remind people - especially online - not to act in a way which could compromise the course of justice, this includes posting images and details on social media or websites.

In a statement, the force said:

"Cumbria Constabulary will act appropriately on any information which is reported. However, the Constabulary’s position on so-called paedophile hunter groups reflects the position of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, in that we understand the desire to protect children but any member of the public who has information about child sexual abuse, online or otherwise, should contact police so it can be investigated and bring offenders to justice."