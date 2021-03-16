Cumbria's Director of Public Health, Colin Cox, has reacted to the news of some countries have paused use of the Oxford/Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine in response to concerns about blood clotting.

The decision of a number of countries to suspend use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is baffling. There have been 37 reports of blood clots following over 17 million doses of the vaccine being given - that's actually a lower incidence of blood clotting than you'd expect to see just by chance, so there's absolutely no evidence that the vaccine can cause blood clots. Colin Cox, Director of Public Health for Cumbria

He added, "The fact that these figures are available at all shows just how carefully the safety of the vaccine is monitored, and far from being concerned about it I think people should be significantly reassured that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is both very safe and highly effective. A failure of vaccine roll-out is one of the reasons that many parts of Europe are now entering a third wave and further lockdowns. So if you are offered vaccination in the coming days I'd strongly urge you to take it - it is safe and effective."

This week, Sweden, Latvia, Germany, France and Italy announced they would join the growing list of countries to suspend the use of the vaccine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) say there is no indication of a link between the vaccine and reports of blood clots.

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) says evidence had not confirmed the vaccine caused the problems, and said people should still go and get their Covid-19 vaccine when asked to do so.