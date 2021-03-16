Police in north Cumbria arrested 20 people, carried out a number of raids and seized drugs with a street value of more than £50,000 as they addressed community concerns during a week of action.

During Operation Driver, officers also engaged door-to-door with residents in parts of Carlisle to listen to any concerns and offer advice.

Penrith Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted high visibility reassurance patrols in the town centre and problem areas identified though community intelligence.

Our officers work round-the-clock for the community taking part in this type of action all-year-round. What this week of action has done is highlight this work and send out a clear warning message to criminals: We are no soft touch. Chief Inspector Richard Quinn, Cumbria Police

The first arrest came on March 8, when a 25-year-old man was stopped and searched in Belah.

Following this, officers conducted a warrant on Briar Bank and seized cocaine, cannabis, a machete and a lock knife. The total value of the drugs in this part of the operation is estimated to be worth about £52,000.

Other results include:

Three men arrested following a suspected fail-to-stop collision

A 22-year-old man arrested on Engine Lonning, Carlisle, on suspicion of possession of a bladed article

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of burglary

A 23-year-old man arrested in connection with a burglary

A 23-year-old man arrested in Bower Street, Carlisle, on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply

A 16-year-old boy arrested in Marks Avenue, Carlisle, on suspicion of violent offences

A 37-year-old woman, a 48-year-old woman, and a 42-year-old man all arrested in Levens Drive, Carlisle on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled substance

Three arrests made in connection with reported assaults

Items seized for ongoing investigation following a warrant executed in Cant Crescent, Carlisle

A man arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in the form of a baseball bat

A man arrested on suspicion of burglary

A man arrested on suspicion of malicious communications

A man arrested on suspicion of harassment and criminal damage

Two men, 30 and 24, arrested in Kingstown, Carlisle, on suspicion of theft and possession of a bladed article.

A number of questionnaires were also distributed to residents, with the information gathered used to help decide ongoing patrol strategies and engagement work.

We will not tolerate violence of any kind and work every day to prevent such offences and safeguard those at risk. The results of this operation should offer reassurance to our communities that we take their concerns seriously and continue to work throughout the pandemic. These arrests demonstrate we will act and seek to bring those responsible to justice. Chief Inspector Richard Quinn, Cumbria Police

Money seized in this operation will be placed into the Property Fund which is used to support local community projects focused on making communities safer.