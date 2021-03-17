REPRESENTING BORDER WEDNESDAY 17TH MARCH

On the programme tonight - Two million and counting. Scotland's vaccine programme passes another milestone. With rapid progress at least so far on jags, and falling infection rates, should the South of Scotland move faster out of lockdown? We'll hear from an expert in infection and immunity, and from the First Minister. Also on the programme - the train arriving next year will be in public ownership. Scotrail services are to be nationalised. And more questions for Nicola Sturgeon on the Salmond saga - the First Minister refutes claims her chief of staff interfered in the investigation.