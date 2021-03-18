The community testing programme continues to roll out across the Borders through partnership working between NHS Borders, Scottish Government, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Borders Council and the Armed Forces.

Next week, testing for people without Covid-19 symptoms will available at Fire Stations in these towns:

Eyemouth: 20 – 22 March

Coldstream: 22 & 23 March

Lauder: 23 & 24 March

Duns: 24 – 26 March

Galashiels (Volunteer Hall): 25 – 28 March

Selkirk: 27 – 29 March

Testing will be available from 10:30am to 3pm with test booking available up to 24 hours in advance.

Anyone who lives, works or volunteers in the Borders can book a Covid test by calling 01896 826370 or emailing ATS.Service@borders.scot.nhs.uk.

It may seem counterintuitive to get tested when you do not have any symptoms, but around a third of people with Covid-19 do not experience symptoms. To protect each other we need to find these ‘silent cases’ which would otherwise go unnoticed and stop them from spreading in our communities. Dr Tim Patterson, Director of Public Health

Anyone who receives a positive test result will be asked to self-isolate, along with their household. Dedicated support is available to anyone who needs to self-isolate, including food packages and financial support through calling your Community Assistance Hub on 0300 100 1800. There is also a Self-Isolation Support Grant of £500 which can be offered through the existing Scottish Welfare Fund and you can find out more on the Scottish Government website.