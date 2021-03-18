Solfest is set to go ahead on August Bank Holiday weekend with headline acts Razorlight, Maxïmo Park and a DJ set from Basement Jaxx, as a new licence to move the site of the festival has been agreed.

The application to the Allerdale Borough Council sought to move the festival across the road from its previous site. It is now planned to take place at Holly House in Mawbray, Maryport.

The local authority panel also granted the licence for the playing of live music and recorded music, as well as the sale of alcohol.

Camping for the festival, which will be taking place August 27-29, will be at the North Lakes Country Park.

Following consultation on the application, Cumbria Police agreed to include a condition in the licence incorporating measures for the "mitigation of Covid" into the 2021 event management plan.

It was agreed that measures will be in compliance with "whatever national guidelines are in place at the time of the event".

Tickets for Solfest are on sale now. Other acts lined up to perform include Echo and the Bunnymen and The Amazons.