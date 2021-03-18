New Covid cases in Cumbria drop by a quarter

Cumbria recorded a further 27% drop in new Covid-19 cases in the week ending March 12, down from 186 to 136.

All of the county's six districts had infection rates below the national average. There was also positive news for hospitals with new admissions relating to coronavirus dropping by half. Deaths also continued to decrease.

The number of Covid-19 tests being recorded almost tripled to nearly 85,0000, mainly as a result of Lateral Flow testing now underway in schools.

Our infection rate has continued to drop while nationally it has started to level out, and some parts of the north west are seeing increasing rates again. We’re also seeing parts of Europe and elsewhere in world possibly entering a third wave, so I think it’s important we remain cautious and don’t slip into thinking this is all over – remember we are still in lockdown until the end of the month. Colin Cox, Cumbria’s Director of Public Health

The most recent published data also shows that 189,000 Cumbrians have now received their first vaccination dose, slightly above the national average. This week, concerns were raised over the AstraZeneca vaccine as a number of European countries suspended its use.

The Director of Public Health continues to support the vaccine, saying "if you are offered it, I’d strongly encourage you to get it."