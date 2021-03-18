Staff from North Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust have been given a boost by popular artist Charlie Mackesy after he sent two prints of his work to support our staff wellbeing programme.

Charlie Mackesy’s book, ‘The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse’ features thought-provoking illustrations and has been used to offer mental health support.

North Cumbria's psychology service gave copies of the book to acute inpatient and community teams to support the wellbeing of staff who have experienced a range of emotions during the coronavirus pandemic.

When the health psychology team praised the illustrations on Twitter, Mackesy chose to donate the prints in recognition of the extraordinary work the NHS staff have done during the crisis.

One of the popular prints we have used features the quote “What is the bravest thing you’ve ever said?” asked the boy, “Help” said the horse. This has resonated with many of our staff and helped them to understand that ‘it’s okay not to be okay’, and that they are not alone in what they are feeling, we are here to help and support if and when it’s needed. Dr Louise Harrold, Senior Clinical Psychologist

Credit: North Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust

We hadn’t heard about Charlie Mackesy before but everyone knows that we lost a colleague from Covid and Louise brought the book up as part of the healing process. Everyone thinks it’s fabulous and we can all relate to being either the boy, the fox, the horse or the mole. It’s given people support and made them feel important and loved really. Deputy Sister, Fiona McNaughton from the Cumberland Infirmary

Credit: North Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust