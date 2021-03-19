Annan PPE firm Alpha Solway to create hundreds of jobs

More than 300 jobs are being created at a company that makes personal protective equipment (PPE) in south west Scotland.

The Annan-based company Alpha Solway will begin construction this month on a new manufacturing centre at Gilnockie Business Park in Dumfries.

It's scheduled to be fully operational by the summer. It's come about after the company secured £4.8 million pounds of funding support from South of Scotland Enterprise.

Last summer, Alpha Solway won a £53 million contract with the Scottish Government to make PPE for NHS Scotland staff throughout the pandemic.

Credit: Alpha Solway

The company said it meant it would have recruited more than 1,000 staff in the region since last autumn - making it one of the area's biggest employers and Britain's largest PPE manufacturer.

Alpha Solway Director Steven Binnie said: “The site will create around 300 sustainable new jobs for the community, driving the local economy forward.

"The announcement of the new facility has cemented our long-term commitment to having 75% of our products made in the UK – as quickly as we could.

"Alpha Solway has the expertise, resilience and reliability in respiratory PPE and SOSE has helped to drive forward our expansion plans to create the fast solutions required by the NHS healthcare market."