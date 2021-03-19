On Thursday's programme - the First Minister tells MSPs Scotland will get 500,000 fewer doses of the COVID vaccine next month, but Nicola Sturgeon insists the dip in supply won't affect the target of giving all adult Scots a first jag by the end of July.

Also on the programme Peter MacMahon speaks to Scotland Office Minister Iain Stewart on the day of the formal signing of the Borderlands Growth Deal that promises jobs and investment for the region. Plus commentary from The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie from The Times.

