'Lightning-fast' broadband for Cumbria as £5bn upgrade project announced

Cumbria will be among the first areas to benefit from a new £5 billion scheme to bring 'lightning-fast' broadband to hard to reach areas.

Across the UK, more than half a million homes and businesses that have experienced slow broadband will be front of the queue, as part of the Government's Project Gigabit scheme.

These include Cambridgeshire, Cornwall, Cumbria, Dorset, Durham, Essex, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Tees Valley.

Priority is being given to buildings with the slowest speeds and areas left behind by broadband companies.

It comes after the Government had to row back on its election pledge of providing the UK with full-fibre broadband by 2025, instead aiming for at least 85%.

Project Gigabit aims to prioritise rural areas with the slow broadband speeds. Credit: PA

The Prime Minister has said the project is a 'rocket boost' to deliver faster broadband to more rural areas of the country.

Boris Johnson said: ": "Project Gigabit is the rocket boost that we need to get lightning-fast broadband to all areas of the country.

"This broadband revolution will fire up people's businesses and homes, and the vital public services that we all rely on, so we can continue to level up and build back better from this pandemic."

In addition, £210 million worth of vouchers will be available once again from April 8, allowing eligible residents to ask for up to £1,500 and businesses £3,500 towards the cost of installing gigabit-capable broadband.

Some £110 million has been set aside to support GP surgeries, libraries and schools, while the Government also explores how satellite and 5G technology could be used to connect very hard to reach spots, starting with a call for evidence.

The development comes after regulator Ofcom announced that it will not impose price caps on full-fibre connections provided by firms, as part of new rules.

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "Project Gigabit is our national mission to plug in and power up every corner of the UK and get us gigafit for the future."