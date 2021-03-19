What is Neurodiversity Week and why is it celebrated?

Video report by Tim Backshall

As part of Neurodiversity Week, we've been speaking to 31-year-old Andrew Bowditch from Carlisle and his family about his autism and how it affects their lives.

The term refers to the differences and variations in human brains and minds. These include sociability, learning, mood and other mental functions.

It is founded in the belief that those differences are normal, aiming to reduce stigma around conditions such as autism, dyslexia and dyspraxia.

Mum, Christine Bowditch, speaks of the moment Andrew was diagnosed. She said: "We went to Newcastle and the genetic department and it was probably the worst day of our lives we were told he has Fragile X Syndrome.

"So we have Andrew and he's lovely. He's charming and helpful and funny and absolutely brings joy and light into our lives."

Andrew Bowditch. Credit: ITV News

Although Andrew's brain is wired differently it's also given him strengths in other areas, like art. And he told me, he's a big supporter of Arsenal football team.

Christine said: "There are about 700,000 people in this country with autism which means there's at least treble that number involved in autism, parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, so it touches an awful lot of people."

Ian spoke to Dr Tony Lloyd, the head of the ADHD Foundation - they're calling for more support for young people.