Covid vaccines lead to fall in cases among elderly in Cumbria

Covid vaccinations have lead to a "significant fall" in the number of cases among older people in Cumbria.

It comes as the UK reaches a major milestone of 50% of adults receiving their first dose of the jab.

The county's Director of Public Health says case rates across all ages have come down in recent weeks, although they have now levelled off. The biggest drops have been in those age groups that have already had the vaccination.

Colin Cox says this has also reduced the number of hospitalisations and deaths.