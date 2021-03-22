Half of adults in the Borders receive first coronavirus vaccination

More than half of adults living in the Scottish Borders have now received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

That's a total of 50,000 jags distributed to those eligible across the region. It comes as the UK reaches a major milestone of 50% of adults receiving their first dose of the jab.

Hundreds of people have been involved in driving the vaccination programme in the south of Scotland, something Chief Executive of the health board Ralph Roberts says is 'extraordinary'.

Reacting to the news, he said: “The coordination behind the scenes has been an immense undertaking and I am extremely grateful to everyone involved for the efforts that have been made, sometimes in the most trying of circumstances, to vaccinate 50,000 people – a number which grows daily."

Borders General Hospital Credit: PA

NHS Borders is asking people not to contact their local GP practice or the booking hub unless you receive personal correspondence inviting you to do so.

Mr Roberts said: "To those of you who have yet to be called, please remain patient. We are continuing to deliver the programme as vaccine supply allows and in line with the priority groups identified by the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation.

“If you are offered a vaccine please take it. If you have received your first or both doses of the vaccine please remember that it is extremely important to continue to follow FACTS and the Scottish Government guidance to protect yourself and others from the virus.

"This is really important if we are to keep each other safe and allow time for the vaccination programme to complete over the coming months."