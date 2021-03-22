Man, 80, dies following Botchergate crash in Carlisle

An elderly man has died after a crash involving two cars in Carlisle, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called at 10:15am on Monday 22nd March to reports of a collision on Botchergate in the centre of the city.

Police, ambulances and an air ambulance attended the crash. The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 80s from Carlisle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for three hours while investigations took place. It has since been reopened.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the collision, is asked to contact police on 101.