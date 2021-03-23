15-year-old girl dies in Scottish Borders canoe accident

A 15-year-old girl has died following a canoeing accident on the River Tweed in the Scottish Borders.

Emergency services were called around 3.30pm on Monday to the incident which took place near Kelso.

The Borders Water Rescue Team and a helicopter joined police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene.The girl's body was recovered from the water a short time later. Police say her family have been informed.In a statement, Police Scotland said, “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”