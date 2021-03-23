Man, 86, dies in hospital following crash near Dumfries

An elderly man has died after a crash involving two cars near Dumfries on Monday.

It happened at around 12pm on the B725 Dumfries to Glencaple road. Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses after the fatal collision of a Vauxhall Corsa and a white Honda Jazz.

An 86-year-old man, the driver of the Honda Jazz, was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary to be treated for his injuries, but he later died.

The 21-year-old woman, who was the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for eight and a half hours to allow for investigations.

Sergeant Billy Broatch, of Dumfries and Galloway Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends affected by this incident. “We are carrying out extensive investigations into the incident and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash to establish the exact circumstances.

“In particular we would like to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage that could help with our enquiries to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help our investigation is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1372 of 22 March.”