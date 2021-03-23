Man dies after clothing catches fire working in the Borders

A man has died after his clothes caught fire while working in the Scottish Borders.

Emergency services, including police, Scottish Ambulance Service, Fire and Rescue, and Borders Search and Rescue Unit, were called to the scene at around 4:20pm on Monday 22nd March.

A 54-year-old man was working on an Estate in the Lammermuir Hills, Cranshaws, when his clothing set alight.

He was airlifted to Glasgow Royal Infirmary air ambulance to be treated for his injuries, but later died on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20 pm on Monday, 23 March. 2021 a 54-year-old man was working on an Estate in the Lammermuir Hills, Cranshaws, Scottish Borders when his clothing caught fire.“Emergency services attended and he was taken by air ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he died earlier today, Tuesday, 23 March, 2021.“His family are aware and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and HSE has been informed.”