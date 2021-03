Police are trying to identify someone seen on various occasions wearing a black cloak and crow mask in Dumfries.

The person was spotted in the area of Whitesands and Sandsids on 20th March 2021, then Lochside on 21st March 2021.

The day after, they were also seen in the Heathhall and Locharbriggs area.

Dumfries and Galloway Police Division is asking anyone with information about this person to contact 101.