"Her sparkle will be missed": Family's tribute to girl, 15, who died in Borders kayaking accident
Video report by Clare McNeill
Tributes have been paid to a teenage girl who died in a kayaking accident in the Scottish Borders.
Ellice Murray has been described by her family as a happy girl who loved the outdoors.
The 15-year-old died whilst kayaking with her dad and brother, in the River Tweed on Monday afternoon.
The Borders Water Rescue Team and a helicopter joined police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene. Her body was recovered from the water a short time later.
Flowers have been llaid outside the cafe owned by Ellice's parents in Kelso.
A sign in the window explains the business will be shut for the time being, and reads that what has happened has left the family 'all feeling a little numb.'
Ellice has been described by her mum, Kirstin, and dad, Fraser, as a fun loving, happy girl, who was truly herself when enjoying the great outdoors.
She loved biking, kayaking and bodyboarding, something she would often do with her two siblings Ben and Noa.
She was a fan of Marvel and Dr Who and was passionate about equality and the environment, regularly taking part in plastic-free campaigns and river cleans locally.
Her family say 'her sparkle will be missed' and have thanked the people of Kelso for their support and love at this difficult time.