Video report by Clare McNeill

Tributes have been paid to a teenage girl who died in a kayaking accident in the Scottish Borders.

Ellice Murray has been described by her family as a happy girl who loved the outdoors.

The 15-year-old died whilst kayaking with her dad and brother, in the River Tweed on Monday afternoon.

The Borders Water Rescue Team and a helicopter joined police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene. Her body was recovered from the water a short time later.

Flowers lay outside of the Kelso family's cafe. Credit: ITV News

Flowers have been llaid outside the cafe owned by Ellice's parents in Kelso.

A sign in the window explains the business will be shut for the time being, and reads that what has happened has left the family 'all feeling a little numb.'

Ellice has been described by her mum, Kirstin, and dad, Fraser, as a fun loving, happy girl, who was truly herself when enjoying the great outdoors.

Ellice Murray Credit: Family photo

She loved biking, kayaking and bodyboarding, something she would often do with her two siblings Ben and Noa.

She was a fan of Marvel and Dr Who and was passionate about equality and the environment, regularly taking part in plastic-free campaigns and river cleans locally.

Her family say 'her sparkle will be missed' and have thanked the people of Kelso for their support and love at this difficult time.