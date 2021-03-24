Ongoing incident: Houses evacuated after large fire in Carlisle

Emergency services are at the scene of a building fire on Scotland Road, in Carlisle.

Police were alerted to a fire at the Stanwix Tandoori restaurant shortly after 3.30am this morning (24 March).

Scotland Road is closed in both directions. Credit: ITV Border

Scotland Road is currently closed in both directions between the junctions of Etterby Street and Brampton Road.

Scotland Road, Carlisle. Credit: ITV Border

A number of nearby properties have been evacuated.

Motorists and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

More to follow.