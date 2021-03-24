Ongoing incident: Houses evacuated after large fire in Carlisle
Emergency services are at the scene of a building fire on Scotland Road, in Carlisle.
Police were alerted to a fire at the Stanwix Tandoori restaurant shortly after 3.30am this morning (24 March).
Scotland Road is currently closed in both directions between the junctions of Etterby Street and Brampton Road.
A number of nearby properties have been evacuated.
Motorists and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.
More to follow.