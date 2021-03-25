Cumbria's first large vaccination centre opens in Penrith

The first large coronavirus vaccination centre has opened in North Cumbria.

A new centre based at Penrith Auction Mart will operate five days a week between 9am and 5pm, adding more capacity to help the NHS vaccinate people in the community.

More than 140,000 people in north Cumbria have had their first Covid-19 vaccine.

The trust say they are 'well on track' to reach the national targets of vaccinating all over 50s by the middle of April and all adults by the end of July.

The new centre in Penrith will join five other large vaccine hubs in North East and North Cumbria, including Newcastle’s Centre for Life, the NHS Nightingale Hospital North East, Sunderland, the Arnison Centre, Durham, Darlington Arena and Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium.

People will receive a letter from the NHS inviting them to book an appointment either online or via 119 free of charge between 7am and 11pm.

Credit: PA

Professor Neil Watson, Chief Operating Officer for the NHS Covid Vaccination Programme for the North East and North Cumbria, said: “Already the NHS across our region has done, and continues to do, an amazing job getting as many people as possible vaccinated, as quickly as possible.

“I’d like to pay tribute to every single person who is playing a part – the work you have done has been phenomenal and without you a million people across our region would not have been vaccinated.”

“Opening up the sixth vaccination centre in the region helps us to reach even more people as the programme continues to expand, giving even more people the opportunity to have their vaccine.”