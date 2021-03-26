New opt-out organ donation legislation comes into force in Scotland

New legislation requiring adults to opt-out of being an organ donor has come into force in Scotland.

The change has been hailed as a "landmark" moment by the British Medical Association.

Deputy chairwoman of its Scottish council Dr Sue Robertson said: "As a kidney doctor, organ donation is an issue that is never far from my thoughts. Over the course of my career I've seen just how vital organ donation is and how life-saving and life-enhancing it can be for the person who receives that transplant and for their loved ones.

"I hope that over time organ donation will become the norm, with everyone having discussions with their families or closest friends about their wishes, and a more positive attitude towards donation within society."

NHS Organ Donor Register card Credit: Philip Toscano/PA

She continued: "These discussions are crucial: the legislation is all about respecting each individual's wishes about donation, and families and loved ones have a vital role in ensuring that this happens by providing any information they have about the individual's most recent views.

"There has never been a better time than now to ensure that you have the conversation with those closest to you, while you can, so that they are prepared and are able to accurately report, and support, your wishes should the potential for organ donation arise."

A national campaign by Organ Donation Scotland is highlighting the change.

It said while everyone has the choice to opt-out of donating, people aged 16 and over who have not recorded a decision will be considered a possible donor if they die in circumstances in which they could donate.