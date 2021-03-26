Stereophonics, Dizzie Rascal and Craig David are among the acts headlining Cumbria's biggest music festival this summer.

They will be taking to the stage at Kendal Calling, which is scheduled to take place at Lowther Deer Park near Penrith from 29th July to 1st August 2021.

Last year would have marked the 15th anniversary of the festival in the fields, but organisers made the 'heartbreaking' decision to postpone the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kendal Calling takes place at Lowther Deer Park every year. Credit: PA

The line-up was announced at noon on Friday, with the likes of Blossoms, Supergrass, The Streets, Tom Grennan, Bill Bailey, and Scouting for Girls.

Speaking about the return of Kendal Calling in 2021, Festival Co-Founders Andy Smith and Ben Robinson said: “It’s a great feeling to be able to announce the return of Kendal Calling in 2021.

"Not being able to celebrate together in the fields last year has only heightened anticipation for our return this July with a lineup that truly captures what Kendal Calling is all about."

Mike Skinner, The Streets Credit: Kendal Calling

They continued: "It’s an honour to welcome back The Streets to headline this year’s show, along with Supergrass, Stereophonics and Dizzee Rascal all ready to make new festival memories - as well as massive names like Craig David’s TS5, Blossoms, The Kooks, DMA’s and Tom Grennan to name but a few.

"It’s sure to be an unforgettable moment stepping back into Lowther Deer Park this July and we can’t wait to have you all join us”.

More than 27,000 people are expected to descend on Cumbria this summer. With a vast number of 2020 ticket holders choosing to carry-over their tickets to 2021, a limited number of weekend tickets are now on sale, with fans encouraged to grab theirs as soon as possible.