More than 52,500 people have received their first dose of the covid vaccine in the Scottish Borders so far, according to NHS Borders.The health board says it is currently vaccinating is currently vaccinating 60-64 year olds, unpaid carers and those with underlying health conditions. And appointments for those aged 50-59 will be scheduled next.A spokesperson for NHS Borders said, "We are receiving a lot of queries from people in this group asking if they have been missed. Please do not worry, your appointment will be arranged and sent to you in due course. "It is important that you attend your appointment when it is your turn to get vaccinated. "If you can’t make your appointment please follow the instructions on your letter to reschedule, this will also allow us to offer the appointment to someone else." NHS Borders have advised that if you are in the following groups and have not been offered an appointment, you can visit https://www.nhsinform.scot/.../missing-appointment-details for details about how to enquire about your appointment:• Care home residents• Those aged 65 and over• Those who are clinically extremely vulnerable (previously shielding)"Our teams are now administering second doses to those who are eligible. So far over 7,950 people have received their second dose."Meanwhile community covid-19 testing for people WITHOUT symptoms is continuing at sites across the Scottish Borders.The health board says catching asymptomatic cases is key to keeping the virus under control.Director of Public Health Dr Tim Patterson said: “Our community testing programme uses lateral flow devices (LFD), which are quick, easy and provide rapid results. "This enables us to find people with Covid-19 who do not have symptoms and support them to self-isolate, therefore limiting Covid-19 from spreading to others.”

You can book ahead via ATS.Service@borders.scot.nhs.uk or 01896 826370.