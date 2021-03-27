Nine taken to hospital after two multiple car pile-ups on A74(M) near Moffat

Nine people were taken to hospital following two multiple-vehicle crashes on the A74(M) on Friday afternoon.The first crash, which happened at around 2.10pm on Friday (yesterday), involved eight vehicles on the northbound carriageway, near junction 16 at Johnstonebridge, Moffat.Seven people were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, some with serious injuries. The northbound carriageway was closed and re-opened shortly after.Around an hour and a half later, at 4.35pm, Police Scotland were were called to a second road crash involving four vehicles on the southbound carriageway, just north of junction 15.Three people sustained minor injuries and two of them were taken to hospital.The southbound carriageway was partially blocked and re-opened around 6.15pm.